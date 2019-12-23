Recipe: 5 Delicious Christmas dinner recipes

Christmas is fast-approaching. Let these 6 delicious dinner recipes wow you and your guests.
Old-Fashioned Ham with Brown Sugar and Mustard Glaze from Epicurious: A long-time favorite of Epicurious reviewers, this impressive roast is perfect for the holidays and so easy to make.
Broccoli and Cauliflower Gratin from Country Living: Your holiday vegetables just got an upgrade.
Caramelized Onion Tarts With Apples from Real Simple: These puff pastry bites combine tart apples with caramelized onions for a unique flavor that’s sure to please.
Maple-Bourbon-Brined Turkey from Life Made Delicious: This unforgettable bird is brined overnight in a maple, bourbon and orange solution, brushed with a maple and bourbon glaze, then roasted to golden brown perfection. One bite, and your holidays will never be the same.
Creamy One-Pot Garlic Mashed Potatoes from Good Housekeeping: All it takes is one pot (and a couple tablespoons of butter) to make these creamy mashed potatoes come to life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.