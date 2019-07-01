Recipe: Canadian No-Bake Cheesecake Bars

Happy Birthday Canada! Celebrate July 1st by proudly showing off our beautiful maple leaf on the top of this creamy no-bake cheesecake. The addition of a red graham cracker base makes it even more patriotic. The best part of this luscious dessert is that it is make ahead leaving you more time for celebrating!
Ingredients
Base
½ cup butter, melted
1 Tbsp red food colouring
2 cups graham crackers crumbs
Filling
1 ½ tsp powdered gelatin
2 Tbsp Water
⅓ cup 35% cream
16 oz cream cheese, softened
½ cup granulated sugar
¼ cup sour cream
1 ½ tsp vanilla
Topping
½ cup coarse red sugar
Instructions
Base
- In a small bowl, whisk together butter and food colouring. In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs and butter mixture. Mix until butter mixture is evenly distributed. Pour into prepared pan and press evenly; set aside.
- Line a 9-inch square metal baking pan with foil leaving a 2-inch overhang; set aside.
Filling
- In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over water. Microwave on medium heat until dissolved, 20 seconds.
- Meanwhile, in a medium bowl and using an electric mixer, whip cream; set aside.
- In a separate bowl and using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese until light. Add sugar, sour cream and vanilla and beat until combined. Stir gelatin into cream cheese mixture. Fold in whipped cream. Pour over crust, smoothing top. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until set, at least 3 hours or up to overnight.
- Using foil overhang as handles, remove cheesecake from pan and transfer from foil to serving plate.
- Cut cheesecake into 12 pieces.
Topping
- Place 1¾-inch maple leaf cookie cutter in centre of each cheesecake piece. Spoon rounded ¼ tsp coarse red sugar into centre of cutter. Using tip of knife, gently spread sugar to fill cutter. Remove cutter being careful not to disturb sugar.
- Serve.
Recipe courtesy of Food Network
