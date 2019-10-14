Photo: The Spruce Eats
Brunch is always a treat, but it's even more special with a cocktail. Check out these delicious brunch cocktails you'll swoon over.
The Best Bloody Mary from The Spruce Eats. The bloody Mary is an icon in the cocktail world. It is a favourite brunch drink, anyone can mix it up, and it's touted as one of the best hangover cures. In short, few drinks can beat a made-from-scratch bloody Mary.
Sangria Lemonade from delish. It's two of your favourite drinks in one glass.
Strawberry, Grapefruit, and Chamomile Brunch Punch from Epicurious. This summery, bright punch is feminine and sweet, but it’s no wilting flower thanks to a proper dose of bourbon.
Cranberry Orange Mimosa from Crazy for Crust. This easy three-ingredient champagne cocktail recipe is perfect for brunch or even as a bellini at a cocktail party.
