Recipe: Blueberry Flax Pancakes

Fluffy pancakes with ground flax seed and blueberries for a healthier, fiber filled pancake.
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups dry pancake mix
1/2 cup flax seed meal
1 cup skim milk
2 eggs
1 cup fresh or thawed frozen blueberries
Instructions
- Set a nonstick skillet over medium heat.
- In a medium bowl, stir together the pancake mix and flax seed meal. In a separate bowl or measuring cup, whisk together the milk and eggs. Pour the liquid into the dry ingredients, and stir just until moistened.
- Spoon 1/4 cupfuls of batter onto the hot skillet. Sprinkle with as many blueberries as desired. Cook until bubbles appear on the surface, then flip and cook until browned on the other side.
Recipe courtesy of allrecipes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.