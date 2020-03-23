Recipe: Best of MList family recipes

A quarantine is tricky, but when you have so much time on your hands, it can make cooking at bit more feasible. We've published a lot of recipes over the years, and here are a few of our favourites that the whole family can help make, as well as enjoy.
Here are some easy recipes kids can make if you have a little chef in your household.
It's a great opportunity to test out these chocolate chip cookie recipes - then have each family member choose their favourite!
There's plenty of time to make some overnight oats - they're filling, healthy and the recipe goes a long way.
Put on a hearty stew and then enjoy it for dinner, and as leftovers.
These meals to boost your immune system will ensure your family's nutritional needs are being met.
