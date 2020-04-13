Recipe: 4 Recipes for leftover veggies

There's nothing worse than food waste, so if you stocked up on too many veggies, or have an abundance of cooked veg, here are 4 recipes for leftover veggies to reinvent your produce and give it new life!
Chickpea Salad with Carrots and Dill (from Cookie & Kate) is extremely versatile - you can swap out carrots for cucumbers or any other fresh vegetable, eat it on its own on top of a sandwich or nachos.
Simple Garlic and Greens Soup (The First Mess) turns all those wonderful, nutrition-packed greens into a garlicky scrumptious soup that is wholesome and filling.
Stir-fry meals are super easy when you use any of these yummy combinations from CookSmarts - try their Kung Pao chicken or savoury spinach and and tomato.
Too many tomatoes? No problem! A comforting fresh tomato-sage sauce, like this classic recipe from Good Housekeeping, can put that surplus to good use. Plus, you can add in any other veggies you want to use up: peppers, onions, celery, mushrooms, carrots, and more!
Photo: Cookie & Kate
