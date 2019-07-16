Food & Drink: Tim Hortons announces two new 100% plant-based Beyond Meat burgers

According to a press release that came out today, Tim Hortons is excited to announce the launch of their two new 100% Plant-Based Beyond Meat burgers available at nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons nationwide. After the successful launch of the three Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwiches and overwhelming excitement from guests, this is the first time Tim Hortons has included a burger on the menu.
The 100% plant-based burger options include:
The Beyond Burger featuring Beyond Meat’s delicious 100% plant-based patty topped with processed cheese, fresh tomato slices, shredded lettuce, ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise on a sesame seed bun.
The BBQ Beyond Burger, which is a treat for the taste buds and is made with Beyond Meat’s delicious 100% plant-based patty topped with processed cheese, fresh tomato slices, shredded lettuce, BBQ sauce and mayonnaise.
“We’re excited to be able to offer our guests a burger for the very first time. With nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons locations across the country, we are the largest quick service restaurant in Canada to add the Beyond Burger to our menu and at just $5.69, at one of the most affordable price points as well," said Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hortons. "Our guests are looking for more options and the Beyond Burger is a delicious addition that doesn’t compromise on taste or satisfaction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.