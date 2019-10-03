The Westwood is a gorgeous restaurant in the heart of Laval serving up a delicious and freshly prepared menu of grilled and seafood delicacies. Their bar, with its slew of seductive libations, is the perfect meet-up spot, and the staff is not only friendly but extremely knowledgeable about the food too.
As we walked in, I could see right away that the décor was inspired by the California coast. Looking over the menu, one can sense the wonderful concoctions of ocean freshness, vegetable earthiness and their touch of charcoal smokiness. There’s just oneword to describe all this: SUBLIME –YUMMOLISHIOUSNESS – FOODPORN (okay, it’s more than one word… but you catch my drift).
This fairly a new space is a restaurant worthy of its newly found greatness thanks to the all-star chefs: Jonathan Fournier, Olivier Vigneault and Pinou Thong. The vibe of this restaurant made me think of Palm Springs, and the background music was great. They really succeeded at making you feel the “Westwood experience”. Seriously, regardless of whether you’re going for a celebration, to share a meal with a loved one, or to be amongst friends, this is THE SPOT to be!!
This is what we ordered:
- THE PALOMA: Lime juice, honey syrup, pink grapefruit juice, El Jimador tequila
- A Stella Artois on draft
- GINGER AND BEEF DUMPLINGS - Braised shiitake, soya, vinegar, bird’s eye chili oil
- CHARCOAL ROASTED CAULIFLOWER - Avocado, spinach, shiso, tomatillo
- CHARCOAL GRILLED PRIME RIB (TO SHARE) - 40oz, meat gravy with arima sancho
Side note: there was so much food we had to bring the rest home…. YUM YUM YUM! Visit their website.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
