Food & Drink: Starbucks introduces two new beverages to kick off 2020

According to a media release, Starbucks' customers have shared that when they come to Starbucks, they are looking for a variety of options to make the right choices for themselves. To help customers easily find what they’re looking for to meet their lifestyle and taste preferences, the company is introducing two new non-dairy beverages made with plant-based milk alternatives: the Almond milk Honey Flat White and the Coconut milk Latte.
Both new beverages are made with Starbucks Blonde® Espresso and will be joining the permanent menu at participating Starbucks Canada locations.
To meet dietary needs, Starbucks recommends all customers start by checking the ingredients on Starbucks.com. Below are some tips on how to create your perfect Starbucks order:
Select a non-dairy milk: Order your beverage with soy beverage, almond beverage or coconut milk beverage
Select a flavoured syrup: The following syrups do not contain animal-derived ingredients: Vanilla, Caramel, Hazelnut
Hold the following ingredients, which contain dairy: Whipped cream, java chips, protein powder, caramel sauce (Pro tip! Caramel sauce is different from caramel syrup)
Avoid beverages made with: Pumpkin Spice Sauce, White Mocha Sauce and Caramel Brulée Sauce
“We started with the coffee,” said Raegan Powell, product developer on the Starbucks Beverage team, in the same release. “Blonde Espresso pairs well with lighter milk alternatives, especially almond milk. It’s a little bit nuttier, so it complements the almond-based milk.” She created a coffee-forward beverage with real honey to complement the almond flavour with a touch of sweetness. The Almond milk Honey Flat White combines shots of Blonde Espresso with a Honey Blend and steamed almond milk, finished with the Flat White’s signature dot of foam.
“Coconut milk is such a star on its own, we leaned into highlighting the coffee and the [coconut] milk,” Powell said. “We found that the cascara sugar on the top added just a little bit of sweetness without overpowering the beverage.” For the Coconut milk Latte, Powell and the team crafted the beverage using shots of Blonde Espresso combined with steamed coconut milk and finished with a strike of cascara sugar.
