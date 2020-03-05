Food & Drink: Starbucks Canada unveils two new spring beverages

According to a media release, spring is in full bloom over at Starbucks Canada as the company prepares to release two new beverages available starting March 3rd.
Starbucks' new Cocoa Cloud Macchiato has milk blended with Cloud Powder and is layered with espresso and Toffee Nut syrup, then finished with Caramel and Mocha drizzle. A new way to love your macchiato!
And the Starbucks' Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam has velvety-smooth Starbucks® Nitro Cold Brew topped with salted honey Cold Foam and a strike of Toasted Honey topping for a subtle flavour that complements the coffee. Oh, so cool and sweet!
In addition to the new beverages, Starbucks Canada will be adding a NEW Beyond Meat®, Cheddar and Egg Sandwich to its core menu, offering customers more choices for breakfast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.