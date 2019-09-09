Food & Drink: 5 Scrumptious fall dinners

Fall is the perfect time to get cozy and warm together in the kitchen and prepare a delicious seasonal-inspired dinner together. These 5 scrumptious fall dinners never disappoint.
Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken With Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Asparagus from Country Living. Chili-garlic sauce gives this easy chicken dinner a nice kick.
Harvest Chicken Casserole from delish is a satisfying casserole with all of your fall favourites.
Pressure Cooker Winter Squash and Lentil Stew from Good Housekeeping.This soup recipe warms chilly fingers and toes with seasonal flavours of sweet butternut squash and savoury lentils.
Sheet Pan Sausage and Fall Vegetables from MidWestLiving. One oven temp, so much goodness: Bratwursts sizzle and crisp, fingerling potatoes become burnished golden nuggets, and cabbage turns nutty and sweet. A final drizzle of brown butter and fried sage leaves ties the elements together.
Lasagna-stuffed Spaghetti Squash from Woman's Day. This tasty, family-pleasing recipe doesn't take a lot of effort or ingredients.
