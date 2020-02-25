Food & Drink: Roselys welcomes Michelin-starred chef Franck Putelat for Montreal En Lumiere

On February 28 and 29, Rosélys restaurant welcomes Guest Chef Franck Putelat who will work together with Baptiste Peupion, Executive Chef and Food/Beverage Director of Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, Maxime Delmont, Rosélys Chef and Jean-Marc Guillot, Executive pastry Chef.
As part of Montréal en Lumière, Chef Putelat, Chef of the restaurant La Table de Franck Putelat, in Carcassonne, France, known as one of the best tables in the country with two Michelin stars will prepare some of his signature dishes as part the 6-course dinner as well as creations from the culinary team of Rosélys. It is a great opportunity to discover the cuisine of Franck Putelat that he describes as "classic fiction." He redirects the great classic dishes of gastronomy, bringing them to another age, and in narrating his own story, makes a "fiction" of them. He tends towards emotion, writes poetry, seeks to
converse with his guests, offering them an authentic sensory journey in taste.
The menu includes:
Tartare and fries, Tarbouriech oyster, beef tenderloin, twice-baked potatoes
Franck Putelat
∞ Chablis 1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre 2018, Château de Maligny, Durup, France ∞
Morel and forest mushroom ragout, yellow wine emulsion, juice reduction and soft-cooked duck egg
Baptiste Peupion
∞ Vallée de l’Okanagan Chardonnay Perpetua 2015, Mission Hill, Canada ∞
Pistou sauce, John Dory à la nacre, vegetable sticks, basil
Franck Putelat
∞ Rosé Gris Blanc 2018, Gérard Bertrand, France ∞
Aged duck breast smoked with blackcurrant wood, crispy beet and foie gras tartelette
Maxime Delmont
∞ Coteaux du Languedoc Terrasses du Larzac 2013, Château La Sauvageonne, Gérard Bertrand, France ∞
Soft black garlic and sweet clover shortbread, mango-sea buckthorn sorbet
Jean-Marc Guillot
Meilleur Ouvrier de France Pavlova
Franck Putelat
∞ Chandon Brut, Domaine Chandon, Californie ∞
6 services / $145
∞ For wine pairing, add an additional $85 ∞
