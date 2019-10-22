Food & Drink: OYSTERMANIA - I have a whole new respect for oysters!

I love oysters! I love big ones, small ones, salty ones, iodized ones (whatever that means!), sweet ones and all of the oysters in between. My relationship with oysters is somewhat similar to my relationship with wine: I know what I like, I can detect the subtle differences in flavor when you point them out to me, and I like learning about the creation processes – but I am simply unable to find the beautiful vocabulary often used by the experts (in that lovely, yet snooty, tone reserved only for the oenophiles of the world!)
Enter the 10th edition of Oystermania: a 10-day-long, oyster-focused event that takes place in participating restaurants in the Greater Montreal area. This epicurean festival, hosted by Restomania, aims to encourage oyster-virgin Montrealers to get out there and try some oysters (at only $10 per ticket for a dozen oysters AND an alcoholic beverage, there is really no excuse NOT to try some!) and, for oyster aficionados, the chance to try some new types of oysters in some new and trendy restaurants.
But, as a wannabe oyster aficionado, I was amazed at the new things that I learned during Oystermania’s media launch last Thursday, which took place at the historic Auberge Saint-Gabriel. I intended to go there, try some new oysters, listen to a bit about each oyster and then write a great piece that would encourage Montrealers to get out there and eat some oysters! I had no idea that I would leave there with a completely newfound respect for oysters and oyster farmers here in Canada.
All 4 of the oysters that were presented during the Oystermania media launch were carefully cultivated here in Canada. The Summer Love and Royal Canadian varieties were both from Prince Edward Island and the Village Bay and Honeymoon varieties hailed from New Brunswick. These four different tasting oyster varieties each require between 4 to 7 years of cultivation. I HAD NO IDEA! In my naïve mind, oysters were simply “found” in the waters. I had no idea the thousands and thousands of man hours that go into the cultivation of each oyster.
I was shown a beautifully filmed video that detailed the entire oyster cultivation process. From thousands of oyster cages that float in neat rows in the Canadian waters, to the painstaking process of literally cutting each cage, one by one, out of the frozen waters during the winter, to the cultivating of each oyster. Watching this video was both extremely impressive as well as highly disconcerting. What other foods do I naively not understand how much time and effort goes into each bite?
There are still several days left to get out there and participate in Oystermania and support our Canadian oyster farmers. You can snag tickets here!
- Sarah Birtwistle
