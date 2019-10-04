Food & Drink: My Big Fat Greek Cookbook

My Big Fat Greek Cookbook is a comprehensive, contemporary overview of Greek food, recipes, and family culture as documented by the son of a Greek immigrant as his mother, Evdokia Antginas, neared the end of her life. “I am not a famous cook nor a celebrity chef - this cookbook was born out of necessity after my mother was given 12-18 months to live by her doctors. My mind went into overdrive as I considered this devastating prognosis. And being the typical filmmaker and storyteller that I am, I was immediately overcome with a profound need to document my Mama’s Greek food recipes before she passed on, because I felt the need to honour this woman while she was still alive by preserving her priceless recipes so that generations to come could savour her life’s flavours," said Montreal Filmmaker and Television Producer, Christos Sourligas in a press release.
With recipes that have been called “legit rustic mountain village peasant food," these rural mountain recipes are very different from the typical fare found in coastal Greek cookbooks. Their originality provides an exciting and inspiring new approach to Greek cooking. Some examples of uncommon recipes found in this book include: Stewed Okra (bamies laderes), Rabbit Stew (kouneli stifado), Jellied Tripe Soup (pikti patsa), Boiled Goat (gida vrasti), and Quince Spoon Sweet (glyko kydoni).
"My Big Fat Greek Cookbook was co-authored by my mother who’s still alive and kicking! She survived World War II and the devastating Greek Civil War, then immigrated to Canada in the mid-1960’s. This book is my love letter to her for all the sacrifices she made to give us the life she never had. I am so blessed to have my mother continue to be an incredible presence in my life, and I want to share her inspirational energy and wisdom with the world, via the food that means so much to her.”
The cookbook is more than just a list of ingredients or series of steps, of course. It’s filled with simple recipes, gorgeous photographs, traditional meals, memories, and tidbits of information that draw family and friends to Greek tables time and again. It has everything from iconic egg-lemon sauce to rich soups, sweet pies, and traditional delicacies like rabbit stew and octopus with pasta, accompanied by tales of Greek history and insight into cultural nuances. With stunning photographs throughout and 65 deliciously authentic recipes, this book is a peek into a Greek family that has achieved what so many of us yearn for: a fuller, more meaningful and joyful life, lived simply and nourished on real, delicious Greek meals that you can access anywhere with this cookbook on hand.
My Big Fat Greek Cookbook sees its worldwide release October 15th.
