Food & Drink: HelloFresh donates $10,000 to Moisson Montreal

According to a media release, HelloFresh is donating $10,000 dollars to Moisson Montreal to help support families in the province of Quebec amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This donation is part of a larger contribution of $40,000 dollars to community food banks across the country. Identical donations have been made to the following charitable organizations: Second Harvest (Ontario) Edmonton’s Food Bank (Alberta) and Greater Vancouver Food Bank (British Columbia).
Moisson Montreal, a non-profit organization, gathers food donations and basic products all year long and distributes them to community organizations on the Island of Montreal. “A warm thank you to HelloFresh, who today donated $40,000 to four food banks across Canada. Moisson Montréal is proud and sincerely grateful to receive $10,000 from them. Thanks to our multiplier effect, this amount will allow us to redistribute more than $150,000 worth of food, said Maggie Borowiec, Director of Philanthropy and Communications at Moisson Montreal.
“Helping to feed Quebecers is at the heart of what we do. We’ve always donated food to local food banks and community organizations. Now, with the rising complexity that comes with these uncertain times, we knew we had to do more,” said HelloFresh CEO and Founder, Ian Brooks. “HelloFresh is proud to donate $40,000 to food banks across the country today. These organizations work tirelessly to ensure that Canadians, no matter their situation, have a warm meal to look forward to at the end of the day.”
According to Food Bank Canada (Source):
● Most food banks are worried about how to financially support themselves through this crisis and beyond.
● Food banks are already seeing drastic declines in the number of volunteers that are able to support their work in the days/weeks ahead.
● Food banks are concerned about the amount of stock they have access to as a dwindling workforce means fewer pickups.
While the public prepares for possible impacts of COVID-19, food bank users cannot afford the same measure, leaving them more vulnerable.
“More than ever, it’s important to look out for one and another. Every single gesture of solidarity and support counts in times like these. By supporting Moisson Montreal, we hope to alleviate the pressure many Quebec families face, as well as enable this landmark food bank during this trying time.” said Alexandra Diaz, Spokesperson for HelloFresh, in the same release.
