Food & Drink: 10 Family-friendly restaurants in the West Island

It's hard to find a good family-friendly restaurant, one that allows for noise and restlessness as well as offers a good selection for even the pickiest of eaters. So here are 10 family-friendly restaurants in the West Island that not only have ambience but great service and a forgiving nature when it comes to rowdy kiddos.
Moe's - A staple in the West for almost three decades, this resto is family-owned so they really understand the needs of family diners.
Chenoy's - The menu is perfectly varied, the portions are generous, and the staff is always welcoming.
Jukebox Burgers - Who doesn't love the super cool retro-feel of this authentic 60s diner? Their milkshakes and homemade ice cream cakes are to die for!
La Cage - Catch a game, have a meal, and enjoy some laid-back family time. Their Pointe-Claire location is closed to renos, but you can enjoy two additional locales in Vaudreuil or Saint-Laurent.
Notre Boeuf de Grace - Their burgers and fries are a local favourite, and the busy crowd won't mind the addition of little ones.
Jack Astor's - Kids love this place - there's always something fun to look at, they can colour on the tablecloths, and they have just the right amount of choices on their kids' menu to satisfy any eater.
Barbie's - There's something for everyone here: family-style meals, daily specials, and free nachos with a pitcher of beer.
Marathon's - Whether you get your souvlaki meat in a pita or with a salad and rice/fries, it's all going to be delicious! No wonder it's been a West Island favourite for years.
Boston Pizza - Who wants fantastic pizza and pasta? We know: everyone! They offer the perfect place for moms and dads to finally have a meal while their children happily order off their kids' menu and enjoy some activities too.
Casa Greque - Get authentic Greek food, served by kind, accommodating staff, in a comfortable family-friendly setting.
