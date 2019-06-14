Food & Drink: Change it up: Montreal’s unique dining experiences

Montreal has no shortage of restaurants. It is what we are known for. But sometimes a restaurant with some flair or a unique theme is in order. Whether for a fun Girls Night Out, or for a special milestone or birthday dinner, or even just as a fun night out with the fam squad, we have got you covered! Here is a list of Montreal’s top MUST-DO themed restaurants and why they are perfect for your next night out!
Maison St-Paul: (formerly called La Champagnerie). This is one of the best spots in all of Montreal for a Girls Night Out! What could be better than bubbles and sabers? That’s right, this Old Montreal supper club is one of the only (if not the only) places that you can saber bottles of champagne (privately imported champagne, might I add!) You and your girls can enjoy a lovely dinner and then dance the night away while popping bottles and sipping bubbles.
Website: https://maisonsaintpaul.ca/
Address: 343 Saint-Paul E, Montreal
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maisonsaintpaul/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maisonsaintpaul/
Colonel Moutarde: This is one of my favorite places in all of Montreal! What could be better than noshing on some delectable bites while playing your favorite board game – or better yet, discovering a new game that you had never even heard of! Whether looking to play a monopoly-style family game with the kids, or a Cards Against Humanity rolling-on-the-floor-laughing style game with some pals, the Colonel Moutarde game sommeliers (Yup! That is seriously what they are called) are ready to recommend a great game for your evening pleasure. They will even take the time to explain the rules and play a round or two until you get the hang of it. Spend one night at Colonel Moutarde and you will wonder why you ever eat anywhere else!
Website: http://colonelmoutarde.ca/
Address: 4418 St-Denis, Montreal, Qc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lecolonelmoutardesalondejeux/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/colonelmoutarde_mtl/
Lockhart: Calling all Harry Potter fans! Did you know that we have a Potter-themed resto bar right here in beautiful Montreal? So you can literally order a pitcher of “Betterbeer” with some chocolate frogs and immerse yourself in a world full of wonder and mystique! If you are looking for a magical evening (or a magical brunch!), look no further than Lockhart’s.
Website: https://www.lockhartmtl.com/
Address: 3979 St-Denis, Montreal, Qc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thelockhartmontreal
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thelockhartbar/
O Noir: Did you know that removing one of your senses heightens the other ones? That is precisely the concept behind dining at O Noir. Guests dine in pitch darkness in order to experience and savour an intensified dining moment. This, in my humble opinion, is a perfect third date kind of evening. If all of your senses are heightened, it is exactly the right moment to figure out how you feel about the person you have been casually seeing. It is also a great way to deepen existing, longer term relationships. All in all, O Noir is a MUST-EXPERIENCE right here in our own Montrealer backyard.
Website: http://www.onoir.com/
Address: 124 Rue Prince Arthur E, Montreal, Qc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OnoirRestaurantMontreal
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onoirmtl/
- Sarah Birtwistle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.