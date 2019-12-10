Beauty and fashion lovers are always on the lookout for the latest, greatest, coolest new products... and we've got a few of the best right here. Tuck it into a stocking, wrap it up in pretty paper - no matter how you present it, you'll find the perfect gift in any of these items...
The Open-Front Cable Cardigan from Chapters/Indigo is the perfect sweater to stay cozy and warm all winter long.
The Jolly Holly Christmas Set from Lush has everything you (or your gift-getter) need to unwind over the holidays.
The Skin Actives Pumpkin Spice Exfoliating Mask and Exfoliant Peel soothes and hydrates your winter-worn skin (and smells yummy too).
Mill Creek Botanicals' Lavender 2-in-1 Shower & Shave Gel features organic Argan oil to rejuvenate and improve skin health and vitamins B,C & E to deeply nourish and protect.
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve - Foundation of Stars Edition not only makes for a great holiday present, but the company will donate $10 for each unit sold in Canada to the Foundation of Stars, which funds research on heart disease in children across Canada.
Shoppers Drug Mart's Primer Collection from Catrice each address a different skincare regime, meaning there's one for everyone!
Etiket launched a new brand this fall, The Hair Routine, because each person is unique and so is their hair - The Hair Routine uses functional ingredients, a purposeful concept, and specific scents inspired by an aroma therapy approach.
SEBMAN's The Groom is hair and beard oil that is infused with a unique blend of grape seed, jojoba, almond and Argan oil, offering controlled definition, smoothness and shine. Perfect for the gentleman on your holiday shopping list.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
