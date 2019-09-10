Melany Of MList: Beautifying for fall

Fall is the ideal time to give yourself a bit of beauty indulgence, and with your MList Card, you can save money too (and, our 2019 card is still on sale!).
Elite Laser. For years, Elite Laser has been the go-to authority when it comes to various treatments, and now you can save an incredible $50 when you use your card!
Receive a 20% discount on spa services and laser hair removal packages at Aesthetics PEAU Medical. And get 10% off any beauty service at Beauty By Carly Dara.
A Curage Spa facial is the perfect way to prepare your beautiful face for the colder weather ahead. You can get a Curage facial and manicure for only $79 with your MList Card.
Salon Vibes has slews of rebates on their amazing services (15% off cuts and blow dries with junior hairdressers on Tuesday and Wednesday, 15% off all esthetic services on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 15% off spray tans at all times.
And, if Wednesday is a "free day," take advantage of West Spa's 10% MList Card discount every Wednesday on services and products.
Now, get out there and get beautiful (for a fraction of the price!). You deserve it.
Melany xx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.