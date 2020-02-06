Even though we are still in the throes of winter, don't despair. Remember the days are slowly getting longer with a subtle hint of Spring. The world of makeup is gradually beginning to move us in a warmer and brighter direction with some new launches and there are always tried and true favourites in Barbie-esque pink ranging from cotton candy, bubble gum to fuchsia brights that we can rely on. So what does Marla suggest when you need to shake off those winter Blahs? Think Pink!
M.A.C. Always Your Baby Pink Kit is a must have value set worth $97 that retails for just $63. The kit includes Eyeshadow in the shade Yogurt (Soft Pale Pink), Powder Blush in Full Fuchsia (Bright Intense Fuchsia), Lipglass in Snob (Light Neutral Pink) and a Satin Lipstick in Snob (Light Neutral Pink). Get this online exclusive before they are all snatched up! Note that M.A.C. also offers some beautiful pink lipsticks that you can purchase solo. Try Saint Germain or Candy Yum-Yum if you're looking for vivid brights or Angel or Creme Cup if you want a lovely baby pink frost or lustre. An economical drugstore alternative I love is a beautiful soft pink by Maybelline. Check out Born With It... Pretty in soft pink perfection 💟
The Beautyblender Wave Shadeshifter Makeup Sponge: This is not your typical Beautyblender as when saturated in water, ( desired for optimal use), the colour of this fabulous blending sponge actually changes! In cold water it is hot pink, in warm water, it shifts to light blue. A pretty cool way to indicate when this makeup sponge is the desired temperature to apply your favourite products! It's like a mood ring/makeup sponge hybrid ...unique and fun fun fun!
Violet Voss Sweet Violet Fun Sized Eyeshadow Palette: Like it's Fun Sized Palette predecessors, this pink themed new release is packed with pigment and delivers high end quality in 10 generously-sized pans of shadow for only $24. The staying power and blendability of Violet Voss shadows always blow me away. I highly recommend them!
Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush in Pink: This brand-new blush release blends effortlessly and gives a flawless subtle hint of colour that is buildable if you are going for a blush look with higher impact.
The Anastasia Beverly Hills Amrezy Eyeshadow Palette: Abh has once again teamed up with beautiful beauty influencer Amrezy for a collab. I am sure many of you remember the stunning ABH x Amrezy Highlighter and it's quality. If you enjoyed the highlighter, brace yourself for the ABH x Amrezy Eyeshadow Palette, a pink themed gorgeous collection of shadows that are buttery soft and layer without a hitch! An added bonus is that this palette offers some neutrals if you want to mix up the look and a wild pop of teal if you are going for the glam!
Maison Margiela Replica Springtime In A Park Eau De Toilette Travel Spray is exactly as its name describes. This cute on the go atomizer of pink fragrance is the equivalent of the month of May in a bottle. Heaven ⚘.
Tweezerman Pink Perfection Slant Tip Tweezer Set. Yup! Even your beauty implements can be pink...and Tweezerman is a brand that delivers quality and precision with a lifetime free sharpening guarantee.
Moschino Pink Fresh Couture Eau De Toilette Spray. This fun floral scented fragrance's atomizer actually looks like a household cleaning cleanser spray bottle. Totally adorable and sure to make you smile every time you use it. The scent is a refreshing floral pick me up that will instantly take you on a walk through a beautiful garden in bloom.
If you are looking for a bright pink beautiful pout, I suggest picking up #929 Flushed Cherry from the Makeup Forever Lip Fever Passion Pink Lipstick Collection. Stunning and applies creamy dreamy smoothly.
Tarte Big Ego Mascara. This vegan lash lifting formula is packaged in a beautiful bright pink tube. I am shook by this mascara and it has become my newest Holy Grail because it delivers long-lasting flake free beautiful fanned out lashes.
Dior Lip Glow Diormania in 001 Pink Glow: This light pink, subtle puff of colour is a cult favourite lip balm and is now available in a classy limited edition Dior Backstage Lipstick case. So pretty 😍
Too Faced Diamond Light Highlighter in Vivid Warm Pink provides a rosy glow subtle enough for daytime wear while amping up your glow game a notch.
Beachwaver Co. Good Vibes Moisturizing Shampoo will temporarily transport you to Spring during each use. It smells divine and provides needed moisture for tresses that are Winter dry and in need of some TLC.
PÜR x Barbie Girl Gloss is a perfect hydrating, prismatic, glossy pink lip gloss with gold flecks and irresistible shine! This high shine stunner that literally hydrates lips so they look fuller, was curated in celebration of the 60 year anniversary of Barbie! How Pink is that?! If you seek a more bold statement pink lip, check out Pür x Barbie Lipstick in Legendary Barbie Pink. Hot 💋🔥💕
Soap & Glory Original Pink Smart Foam Mouldable Shower Mousse. This soft scented moisturizing and refreshing shower mousse not only cleanses and beautifies your skin, but can also be shaped and molded and used as a shaving cream. This is in shower splendour!
Red Carpet Manicure Pink LED Gel Nail Polish in Tinseltown. This gorgeous pink glitter shellac applies easily and cures to a smooth long lasting lacquered finish. Gotta love a pink mani. 😚
Sugarpill Pressed Eyeshadow in Tokyo. Sugarpill is a brand synonymous with super shadow pigment and this shade packs a pink punch! I am a fan!
Finally, what better way to store all your pink makeup treasurers then in the Caboodles Hot Pink On-The-Go Girl Case. This cute glittery makeup case has multiple interior compartments, a flip-lid with a mirror detail, a top handle and a latch closure. Adorbs and pinki-licious! 👜
Pink is such a wonderful colour. It brings me back to playful days of my childhood spent with Barbie, tulips in bloom and pretty fashion statements. Pink is an important colour symbol of Hope for so many bravely battling and for those who love and support them in the fight. 💟
So until next time my Pretty Pink Princesses, I send you Vibes of Positivity 💕🌹 Always Remember That You Are Gorgeous and Rock Your Beauty!
Marla xxx
Marla Overland BSW, PSW is a Professional Social Worker in practice for over 30 years in the Public Health Care system and privately. Marla has also been a long-standing, avid follower of makeup and beauty trends and enjoys to share her suggestions and beauty world scoops with friends and readers of her online blog.
