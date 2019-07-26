The balmy weather is in full swing and it is the perfect time to try the season's fun makeup trends for summer 2019! Let me tell you what is on-trend and hot hot hot!
Pale Eyes And Glowing Skin:
The soft laid-back smokey eye, featuring taupe and soft metallic tones, has been featured on many runways. The Tom Ford Eye Color Quad, Double Indemnity will help you capture this look which is trending coupled with healthy looking skin that glows. The Glowing Regimen Set by Philosophy features all the products you need for radiant skin.
Neon And Bright Shadows:
In stark contrast to the muted shadows popular this season, there is a strong trend towards neons and very brightly coloured eyeshadows either worn alone or layered together for a bold look somewhat reminiscent of the eye makeup of the 80s. The much sought-after eyeshadow collection of the season is without a doubt the Jawbreaker Palette by Jeffree Star. This is an absolutely stunning array of beautiful bright colours with the fabulous quality that is consistent with most cosmetics Jeffree Star produces. Did I tell you that I love him? 🌟 In my opinion he sets the standard for makeup quality. The Jawbreaker palette, like all the Jeffree Star shadow collection predecessors, has amazing pigmentation and blendability. Therefore it doesn't disappoint when it comes to functionality and ease when working with the product even if you are a beginner! If you find the cost of this palette a little steep, there is some good news - Jeffree put out a miniature palette of bright colours in this collection that is more affordable for those on a budget. Kudos to him!
Brightly Coloured Mascara On The Lower Lash Line:
Add a pop of coloured mascara to your lower lash line this summer! To get this look try Yves Saint Laurent's Vinyl Couture Mascara in #6, I'm The Madness Pink, a bold hot pink mascara only for the most daring. If you are on a budget, opt for the Volume On! Mascara Collection from Sephora. I love this mascara in the shade Turquoise On! - it looks perfectly bright and beautiful in the Summer Sunshine.
Amped Up Inner Corners:
Instead of light shaded highlighting shimmer shadows usually placed in the inner corner of the eye, fashionistas this summer are switching these shades up for some neon or bright colour hues. This splash of inner corner colour is now worn alone or with more of a pale shadow on the rest of the lid. Try Huda Beauty's Neon Pink Palette that will offer you a choice of mattes, shimmers and duo chromes in corals, pinks and purples that stand out and last all day. This palette has been my Summer 2019 go to and I just love it's sturdy and hard case, perfect for vacay travel 😎😍
Natural Brows Combed Upwards:
The popular natural or virgin brow look is easily achieved with Benefit Cosmetic's new Feathered And Full Brow Set. This little travel-friendly all-in-one adorable tin kit comes with pencil, gels and brow stencils to create the perfect natural brow look on the go.
Bronzer Is Back:
Bronzer applied as a contour, or lightly over the entire face is big this season. My favourite Summer bronzer is Tarte Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer in the shade Park Avenue Princess. Park Avenue Princess is a gold/bronze tone, perfect for a beach kissed glow with water-resistant swim to shore lasting power! It's my summer makeup bag must-have!
Bright Statement Lips:
Once again this season the statement lip is all the rage. Bright red is hot for the season as well as coral and hot pink. It is the perfect time to grab a tube of my favourite neon pink lipstick by M.A.C., Candy Yum-Yum. A little bit of bronzer, a touch of mascara and this wowza lip colour is all you need to slay on the sultry Summer evening scene! Hot! 🔥🔥Top your statement lip with a glossy gloss to be on trend overdrive!
White And Black Eyeliner Wings:
To get this look...
Step One: Start by making a nice black winged line. Marla's Eyeliner scoop: You need to try the Catrice Eyeliner Pen; an extra long lasting waterproof eyeliner pen that has a thin felt tip for a precise line. This very economical (under $10) eyeliner, made in Belgium, is distributed by Catrice, an affordable NYC based makeup company. I feel this product rivals some of the high-end marker style eyeliners out there. For now I have only seen this formula in Black, but will keep my eyes peeled as the Catrice line is now available at Pharmaprix and Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada. I am liking some of their eyeshadow compacts and their brush on liner too! (but I digress).
Step Two:
Next, directly over your black liner, trace a thin white line from the inside corner of the eye all the way following out to the wing. White liquid eyeliner as opposed to white eyeliner pencil is the best bet for this look as it is ideal to create a perfect line that will not smudge with your black wing. I suggest you try Diorshow Liquid On Stage Eyeliner in Matte White for a perfect white line.
Freckles Are In!:
If nature didn't provide you with these, don't dismay as some avant-garde makeup gurus are adding faux freckles to their look this season with the help of some waterproof eyeliner pencil. Do you dare?
I hope you all are enjoying the beautiful weather and I wish you lots of fun in the sun! 🌞🌞 Until next time my Makeup Mavens, Always Remember That You Are Gorgeous and Rock Your Beauty!
Marla xxx
Marla Overland BSW, PSW is a Professional Social Worker in practice for over 30 years in the Public Health Care system and privately. Marla has also been a long-standing, avid follower of makeup and beauty trends and enjoys to share her suggestions and beauty world scoops with friends and readers of her online blog.
