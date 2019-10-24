For those of you who are beginning to put together your holiday gift lists, I thought I would give you some help with an early heads up about some of the exclusives, new releases and holiday items that have hit or are about to hit the makeup market.
Anastasia Beverly Hills has upped their game this season. Abh's collab with the stunning YouTuber Carli Bybel is what I deem the "little bit of everything" palette. It offers such an extensive range of colours that you can go from barely-there to deep and smokey looks using this one collection! Speaking of YouTubers, we in the makeup community are all bracing ourselves for the imminent release of Tati Westbrook's palette. So far I only got a sneak peek, but the tea about this one is that it's going to be a showstopper! It is definitely YouTuber palette and collection launch season! Look out for Jeffree Star's collaboration with Shane Dawson as well! Exciting! Stay tuned!
Abh Norvina Pro Pigment Palettes Volumes 2 and 3 have both been issued at the same time and are equally amaze balls! Whether you're looking for autumn-themed bright pops of colour (#2) or beautiful aqua themed hues (#3) these generously sized 25 pan gems featuring abundant pressed pigments, metallics, shimmers and mattes merit a ginormous thumbs up! These new issues are a follow-up to Norvina 's first Pro Pigment Palette, which was composed of her personally curated shades... stunning and sold out almost everywhere! Any of these three quality palettes are well worth their $79 price tag and are artistry palette masterpieces!
Too Faced has just released a follow-up to their wonderful Gingerbread Spice Palette (one of my all-time favourites.) The new Gingerbread Extra Spicy Palette is chock-full of beautiful warm tones for the holiday season all lightly scented with sweet Gingerbread. They blend like a charm and last round-the-clock. If I were you I would gift this one to yourself!... but I would advise you to hurry because it's limited edition and will likely soon disappear off the shelves!
The Too Faced Bronzed And Kissed Set will get you the most adorable little gingerbread man case to hold your brushes or small cosmetic items as well as a limited edition gingerbread scented shimmer bronzer and gingerbread lipstick. Too cute for words!
A smaller more economical Too Faced item that just dropped is the Hot Buttered Rum Palette ($34). This limited-edition palette is butter rum scented and has eight rich, coppery neutrals. The eyeshadows are high pigment, offering true colour payoff with a silky-smooth formula that blends effortlessly. I just love the names of some of these shadows...Bottoms Up (matte latte), Born to Rum (metallic copper), Spiked (brown with gold sparkle), Warm & Fuzzy (metallic champagne) and Sin-Ammon (matte auburn brown).
A beautiful gift by Too Faced for that special someone is the Christmas Cookie House Party $75 (estimated to be a $703 value). This holiday set is comprised of a large breakaway palette of 20 multi-finish eyeshadows, a medium breakaway palette of six glitter and matte eyeshadows, a small breakaway palette of three face products, a deluxe Melted Matte Gingerbread Man Gloss, Shadow Insurance 24 Hour Eye Shadow Primer and a mini Better Than Sex Mascara. Need!... (shameless hint 😜)
I just about flipped when a representative at Ulta recently showed me the Tarte Gift & Glam Collector Set. You will definitely go cray cray for this $49USD set available for the holidays exclusive to Ulta with a value of $249USD. Tarte's Gift & Glam Collector's Set is perfect for makeup aficionados at home or on-the-move. This value set includes 24 eye & cheek shades in 4 pocket palettes you can pop, interchange & drop into the included magnetic compacts, plus mascara & gloss. So convenient when travelling and to mix up your colour combos on a whim. This is a dream for the gala gal on the go!
Urban Decay's new Naked Honey Palette is extremely neutral but quality. If you like this palette, the better option is to pick up the Urban Decay Honey Pot Set featuring the Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, Honey Eyeshadow Primer Potion, Honey Lip Plumper, Scented Sparkling Honey Body Powder and Honey-Scented All Nighter Setting Spray all for $75 Canadian dollars. Talk about a sweet value pack honey! Bee-utiful!
For absolutely stunning lips don't miss out on the holiday 2019 Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick collection by Yves Saint Laurent, redesigned with a limited edition, star-studded festive casing perfect for the holiday season. Experience four brand new shades of the iconic lipstick in this gorgeous shimmery edition. This rich, creamy lipstick delivers uber colour payoff and feels hydrating and breathable on the lips. My preferred shade is Le Rouge, an absolutely perfect holiday red.
Natasha Denona recently released the 28 pan Metropolis Eyeshadow Palette. The quality is there but at it's $170 price point, the sombre colour story of this collection is getting mixed reviews. This is a perfect gift for those on your list who are true makeup pros, familiar with using pressed pigments.
IT Cosmetic's Lash Blowout Mascara is an impressive formula that enhances lashes up to 19 times their original size. This is perfect for gift giving as it's packaging is original, adorable and kitsch! Believe it or not, this mascara tube actually looks like a round blowout hair styling brush and the company claims your lashes will have volume like a blowout 😎...cute or what?! I tend to really like mascaras by IT Cosmetics. This product is a wonderful follow-up to their Superhero Mascara that I and many rate as A1!
Don't miss The Party Popper Ultimate Love Mini Lipstick Kit by Becca which features three beautiful mini lipsticks ranging from Pink to Berry to Warm tones. This is a perfect sampler of high-end lipstick luxury, giving you a chance to sport three different shades of this beautiful formula for the holidays. At $33 it's a steal and comes in the most beautiful packaging that simulates a Christmas cracker. Sooo cute!
The cult favourite Huda Beauty nine pan Obsessions Palettes are back this holiday season with the release of three new Nude Obsessions Palettes! You can take your pick between light, medium and rich tones. These are pretty if you go for neutral themed shades. These three new palettes each have a little sparkle and a slight pop of colour, usually in the purple range that is the signature of Huda Beauty and the same high quality formulation we usually expect from this brand. These offer an affordable way to take a dip into the amazing wonders of Huda Beauty eyeshadows. You rock Ms Kattan!
My most recent phenomenal makeup discovery is a new cosmetic line at... believe it or not... the Dollar General dollar store chain in the USA. Their new exclusive makeup line, where all items are $5 or under is called Believe Cosmetics and the quality is not to be "BELIEVED"!. Their foundation is the bomb and comes in a beautiful glass bottle for only $5! The foundation colour range is unfortunately limited, and I hope they expand it over time, because this foundation is full coverage, natural looking and lasts and lasts! I would also check out this brand's retractable eyeliner that actually goes on the waterline in one swipe and stays there all day! This liner comes in six shades and actually rivals and out performs the UD 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil ($28) I usually use in my water line. This $3.50 Believe liner is stunning in the rich black shade Caviar, the beautiful brown shade Enchanted or the glistening burgundy shade Mauve Queen. I have already visited most Dollar General branches close to our border, and cleaned them out on this amazing item! There are also four makeup brushes in this line that are worthy of mention. The bristles are packed tightly and the foundation brush with its sturdy handle reminds me of Sigma brush quality. Pretty good deal for only $4! Also check out their beautiful blushes and their bronzer and highlighting palette, both of which I give a Makeup by Marla thumbs up! Many makeup bloggers are beginning to buzz about these products...some are even Jeffree Star approved 🌟
As I have mentioned in a previous blog, I am thrilled that Catrice Cosmetics has launched in Canada! These products are affordable and a pleasure to work with. Their newest collaboration with model and YouTuber Eman boasts three palettes in the most beautiful compact and lightweight cases that are perfect for travel over the holidays. I am loving the Eman Blush Palette, featuring beautiful pink, rose and warm toned brown pigments that can go on light and natural or be built up to a glam party look. The same goes for the Eman Highlighting Palette that will give you a natural dewy glow with impressive staying power. Catrice can be found at Pharmaprix, Loblaws & Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada. The products are reasonably priced for gift giving this holiday season and deliver when it comes to quality. You definitely need some Catrice in your life ❤
There are many mini value sets recently launched for the holidays. Check out the Sephora Favourites Kits that feature face, lip, or liner and mascara sample size combos or the beautifully packaged skin care ensembles by Fresh Cosmetics.
That is the tea for now babeez! I will keep you posted and in the loop about new items as they drop. Until next time my Glam Gift-givers, Always Remember That You Are Gorgeous and Rock Your Beauty!
Marla xxx
Marla Overland BSW, PSW is a Professional Social Worker in practice for over 30 years in the Public Health Care system and privately. Marla has also been a long-standing, avid follower of makeup and beauty trends and enjoys to share her suggestions and beauty world scoops with friends and readers of her online blog.
