Fashion & Beauty: Throwback prints & styles to add to your wardrobe

Certain prints and styles come back with vengeance, and going into fall and winter, designers are incorporating all sorts of cool patterns and shapes when it comes to trends. A few hot throwback prints and styles to add to your wardrobe include...
Plaid. Plaid is just one of those things that never loses its charm. This season, look for lines in darker, richer autumnal colours like browns, burnt orange and olive green.
Turtlenecks. Yep, they're back and cooler than ever. Not only will they keep you warm and toasty but they'll be gorgeous either fitted or loose.
Big florals. Even in fall, flowers have power. Oversized floral motifs will be found on tops, long skirts and even chic, stylish jackets.
Big everything. Sleeves are large and flowy. Wider-leg pants are coming back. Look for bigger boots with wedge heels or small platforms.
Capes for women have been around since the 1300s, and centuries later ladies are wrapping up in these casual yet elegant get-ups.
Fake or faux leather. You'll love the almost-real look of this season's pants, coats and footwear, and you'll love the gentler price tag too.
