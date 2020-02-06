Fashion & Beauty: Intense Blush and Full Coverage Gloss at Sephora.com

Sephora.com recently announced some exciting new launches hitting their website, according to a media release.
Kat Von D Beauty introduces some serious rocker chic vibes for their first-ever lip gloss and high intensity blush. Both product shade ranges were inspired by the gorgeous hues of colourful blossoming flowers from peonies to dahlias. XO Vinyl Lip Cream – the brand’s first gloss in six full coverage shades with a sexy vinyl shine finish and Everlasting Blush – a super pigmented blush in six blooms of colour that last and last.
Kat Von D Beauty XO Vinyl Lip Cream ($27) delivers super high-pigment and a smooth, sexy shine with full coverage colour you won’t expect to see in a gloss. This unique formula lays down vinyl-like shine and bold colour with a magnetic attraction to lips for the perfect non-shimmery, non-gloss finish. The new vegan XO Vinyl Lip Cream comes in 6 luscious curated shades including Blossom (Nude), Carnation (Mauve Pink), Lolita (Rose), Rosita (Bright Pink), Tulip (Bright Crimson Red) and Dahlia (Deep Burgundy).
Kat Von D Beauty Everlasting Blush ($35) delivers an intense bloom of colour with a soft matte finish that won’t fade away. The silky, micro-milled powder formula ensures super high-pigment in just one touch that blends effortlessly into the skin. Housed in a unique rose bloom compact to nod to the rose inspired shades. The long-wear vegan blush is available in 6 pigmented, rosy shades including Honeysuckle, Foxglove, Peony, Rosebud, Snapdragon and Poppy.
