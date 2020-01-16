Fashion & Beauty: 4 Fashion trends for 2020 every woman can wear

This year is all about bold colours, old-school materials, and timeless styles. Here are 4 fashion trends for 2020 every women can wear:
Crochet. Forget what your grandmother used to make you - this season, look for tops and dresses in chunky knits and bright, beautiful hues.
Pantone's Colour of the Year, Classic Blue, emanates calm, confidence, and connection, and this shade is popping up all over 2020 runways. It looks great as a main colour or for accents and accessories.
Shirt dresses are flattering for really any body type. Depending on the pattern and colour, they can look traditional for work attire, or jazzed up for a night out.
Leather. Don't shy away from this edgy material - it can be gorg for handbags and footwear, or, if you dare, get yourself a pair of leather pants. You deserve it!
