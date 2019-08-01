Fashion & Beauty: Fall fashion and beauty preview

We may still be wearing flipflops and sundresses, but fashion is always looking forward and some fall trends are already being predicted.
This fall, GUESS?, Inc. is proud to feature Italian model, Stefano Sala alongside Moscow native, Iuliia Vasileva and London local, Emily Deyt-Aysage in an advertising campaign photographed on the island of Capri, Italy, wearing the latest denim trends that tells the story of GUESS’ denim heritage and roots of the brand, with pops of faux fur and animal printed statement pieces.
Make a bold statement with the fashionable lip balm tints that everyone is buzzing about: Doctor Lip Bang, a company that uses only the best and healthiest ingredients in their beauty products. Feel the electric power of Doctor Lip Bang's line of Lip Freak Tints this year, which is sure to leave your lips feeling healthy while adding a pop of colour. Choose between four buildable colour options including Nude Attitude, Sweet Villain, Pinky Swear, and Bleeding Heart.
Men are still all about the beard this fall, so gentlemen: be sure to stock up on your PRORASO products. They have created and released a new line of skincare items to hydrate and shape beards that are enriched with natural eucalyptus, bergamot and rosemary essential oils. They produce a lasting cooling and refreshing effect. Get their beard shampoo, balm and oil.
Mill Creek Botanicals are the perfect way to soothe after-summer skin. They are made from organic and plant-based ingredients, and each of their unique, botanically-infused creations have been crafted with natural and organic ingredients that will leave your skin conditioned and healthy. The products are also gluten-, paraben- and sulfate-free. Try their new shower and shave 2 in 1 gels.
