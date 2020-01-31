Fashion & Beauty: Dr. Martens celebrates 60th anniversary with launch of the 1460 Remastered Collection

According to a media release: The first 1460 boots rolled off the production line on 1st April 1960. They were designed for workers, built to be tougher and more comfortable than any footwear on the market at the time. In the decades since, the simple silhouette has been adopted, shaped and subverted by countless subcultures and freethinkers, stomped on stages, streets and runways while always staying true to its original construction.
Sixty years on, the boot means something different to everyone who laces it up. And to mark its anniversary and kick-start a new decade, the brand has invited 12 pioneering brands, labels and designers to express what it signifies to them.
Led by a simple seven-word brief "What does the 1460 mean to you?", they’ve worked together to reinterpret and remix their Original boot – through each brand’s distinct creative lens. Each one-off edition of the 1460 will reflect the partner’s personal history with Dr. Martens as well as our core DNA. All 12 brands have a long running connection with the brand, and many have been wearing the boot since their teens.
The boots will be dropping once each month throughout 2020, and the first has been designed by A Bathing Ape®, the streetwear heavyweights known for their distinctive camo prints and premium collections. Their creative ties with the Japanese brand run deep — this will be the fourth time they partner up for a one-off collaboration.
The new BAPE® 1460 boot fuses the two brands core markings, including the original BAPE® camo print and their prized BAPE STA™ logo. It's been available since January 25th at drmartens.com and from select partners in strictly limited numbers.
The next The 1460 Remastered will be announced soon. Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.