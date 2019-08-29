Fashion & Beauty: Back-to-school fashion trends for kids

Trying to find some cool new threads for the little student in your life? Then check out these back-to-school fashion trends for kids that will keep them on-style-point all year long.
Look for fun retro prints (that you remember from your own school days). H&M Canada released a line of Simpsons' inspired pieces, and they were sold out in no time.
Other looks are popular this fall that had their heyday decades ago, like plaid and tie-dye. Original fit denim is also "in," as are throwback items such as overalls, high-tops (for girls and boys), and jumpsuits.
Space themes. NASA logos are everywhere these days. So are corresponding motifs like planets, stars, aliens, skies and clouds, and more.
For the ladies, it's still about the whimsical: unicorns, sweet treats, butterflies, and even llamas.
Mixing patterns. You don't have to stick to just strips or polka-dots. You can mix it up a bit. Just keep within a similar colour palette to keep the overall look less busy.
Don't forget to accessorize. Belts and suspenders are cool for the gentlemen, and for the ladies, fun scarves and headbands give their wardrobe a punch of panache.
