Fashion & Beauty: 2020 Trends you can buy from home

Just because we are social distancing from each other doesn't mean we have to stay distanced from gorgeous new spring fashion trends! From bold colours to unique patterns and textures, here are 2020 trends you can buy from home.
Big collars. They add depth and dimension to a simple top. They look even more stellar on a simple spring dress.
Knits. They are appearing everywhere, from cute tanks to purses and shoulder bags. The chunkier the knit, the better. In fact, 70s' styles are making a major comeback, from the muted tones to the geometric and psychedelic motifs.
Neons. Those splashy almost glow-in-the-dark hues of our teen-agedom are back! Whether you wear neon colours from head to toe or opt instead for an electric detail or accessory, you can't go wrong with this throwback trend.
Animal prints. These look especially lovely in spring on your feet!
Bermuda shorts. Longer and uber-comfortable, these oversized shorts are perfect for spring play.
Photo: Holt Renfrew
