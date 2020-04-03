Entertainment: Trudeau to answer kids questions, and more original kids content

CBC Kids News and MAJ, Radio-Canada’s news platform for kids, invite young Canadians aged 6–13 to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, their questions about the nationwide effort against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kids may submit their questions from Thursday, April 2nd at 2:30pm to Friday, April 3rd at 6pm by email to CBC Kids News at cbckidsnews@cbc.ca for English speakers and via the MAJ website or Zone Jeunesse on Radio-Canada.ca for French speakers.
All questions will be compiled by the CBC Kids News and MAJ teams so that the prime minister receives a selection representative of kids’ concerns. Prime Minister Trudeau and Dr. Tam will answer them in a video conference that will be available simultaneously on the CBC Kids News and MAJ platforms, and broadcast on CBC TV, CBC Gem and ICI TÉLÉ on Sunday, April 5th at 9am. CBC/Radio-Canada will make this video conference available to all broadcasters.
Other highlights for young viewers and listeners include:
Season 7 of hit tween dance series THE NEXT STEP premieres exclusively on CBC Gem April 10th
New daily show CBC KIDS HANG TIME WITH TONY AND JANAYE launches on Facebook
Indigenous preschool series ANAANA’S TENT launches on CBC Gem April 17,
with versions available in English and Inuktitut
CBC Kids storytelling podcast returns with THE STORY STORE SHORTIES
CBC Kids TV block on Sundays extended by 1.5 hours beginning April 5th
