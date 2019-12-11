Entertainment: Thrifting for a cause at Dawson College

On November 28th, a Communication Design class at Dawson College held a thrifting event with the guidance of their teacher, Reisa Levine. Applying their acquired knowledge of Communication theories and techniques, the students were able to successfully plan and host their event entitled “rePURPOSE” while raising funds and donating clothing to Resilience Montreal.
“Working together towards a common goal is hard,” explains Levine. “Many students will have to learn how to do this in order to be successful in the professional world - nothing like a 'real life' project to really tease [it] out.”
In early October, the students were grouped into various teams to begin the planning process. The teams included “research & writing” who gathered and shared information through a blog; “promotion” who was in change of poster creation and social media; “merchandise” who sorted through the hundreds of second-hand garments received; “tech” who managed lighting, sound and projection, and “project management” who ensured everything was on track.
As the time unfolded, a weekly scrum was held. Levine believes this to be “a very effective framework for managing large scale projects [that] highlights communications.” This agile management proved useful as everything successfully came together on the day of the event: there was fabulous lighting, good music, tasty treats, and of course, second hand clothing neatly sorted on tables and racks. In addition, placing an importance on education, facts and infographics were projected in the room to raise awareness about the environmental and ethical dangers of fast fashion.
In the end, “rePURPOSE” donated $450 and dozens of clothing-filled boxes to Resilience Montreal, a new day shelter and wellness centre aimed to better the conditions of the homeless community near Cabot Square neighbouring Dawson College. This shelter, a collaboration between the Nazareth House and the Women’s Shelter of Montreal, opened due to the 14 deaths among the homeless in the area in the last year. “It’s really a life or death situation,” claims Wayne, the Operations Manager Coordinator at the center. For this reason, Levine and her students decided that there was no better cause to donate the proceeds and extra clothing to.
This project taught material and lessons that are often elusive in academics such as communication and collaboration. Equally importantly, it showed students the importance of working towards a common goal that gives back to the community. This is the type of project that other educators should consider “rePURPOSE-ing” in their own unique way. Afterall, it’s beneficial for everyone involved!
- Melissa xo
My name is Melissa Migueis and I am a student at Dawson College in the profile Cinema-Communications. I love to lead a healthy lifestyle by eating clean, being active and keeping a healthy mindset! Oh, and you can always find me somewhere in nature!
