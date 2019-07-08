Entertainment: The voice inside your head: A Snob Talk Feat. Andrew Schulz

Anyone who's been following Andrew Schulz knows this guy is one of the biggest names in comedy right now. If you don't know the name, remember it. He was the "Most Viewed Comic on YouTube" in 2018, has been touring constantly and is about to take control of the Just for Laughs festival in a few weeks. Not only is Schulz performing on the Nasty Show, he's bringing his Inside Jokes and Unsafe Sets shows to the fest as well. I had to the chance to chat with the notorious comic and here's what we discussed:
You're a part of the Nasty Show; the craziest show at JFL, how excited are you?
I'm so excited, I'm f*cking honoured actually. I love the Nasty Show, that's the reason I'm coming to Montreal but it'll be the second craziest show at the festival. The absolute craziest show will be Unsafe Sets. I'm doing that show late at night, no cell phones allowed, comics get to say whatever the fuck they want and audiences can't complain about it.
How did comedy start for you?
I was born and raised in New York City but I went to school in California. At the time I was managing a restaurant that had a comedy night. They asked me if I wanted to try comedy, and I immediately said "f*ck yeah". I've always been a huge fan of comedy; I thought it was the coolest and most brave thing in the world. The rest is history; I fell in love with it.
You were the most viewed comic on YouTube in 2018, how did that push your career?
It changed the game really. As a comic who's never had any industry attention, it allowed me to create my own audience. By the time they offered me New Faces in Montreal, I had my own network TV deal and two of my own TV shows on air. I had a different path then some, I wasn't an industry darling and that's fine. What the internet allowed me to do was get my comedy out there and let the world decide if it was funny and not some network exec.
Do you have a creative process?
Of course, I mean I don't write it with a pen and paper. I have conversations about material. Tell me I'm not supposed to joke about something; tell me an opinion I'm not supposed to have. That fuels me. Comics are the balance in the world; we're the voice inside your head. It's up to us comics to find a presentable way to deliver that material.
Are there qualities you see in other comics that you wish you had?
That's a great question. Yeah, there are tons of qualities I wished I had. They're some comics who are really talented at doing voices, some are so talented at dialogue, and others are gifted with doing great crowd-work. There are tons of things you look up to other comics for. I've always thought you could only be the best version of yourself, so I can't waste any time. I've got to maximize what I do well.
What is your favourite movie?
That's an interesting question and I can't answer it. If I did choose a movie, it wouldn't be a comedy. I don't watch any comedies, I have zero interest. My whole life is comedy and it's nice to have a break. It's almost insincere to me, like I can see right through it. Almost like a magician who can see someone else's trick before he does it and can't enjoy the magic as much. I feel as though watching a drama can evoke emotion and is much healthier for you. You need to find time to tap into your empathy to feel like a regular human being and not a fucking animal.
Who is your favourite artist or band?
I don't really have one; I'm more of a Top 40 guy. There is one song I've been listening to a lot and that's "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton. Love that song.
Who are some of your favourite comics?
Patrice O'Neal is the best to me. Obviously there's others like: Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Bill Burr and Louie C.K.
What can Montreal except from Andrew Schulz?
Unfiltered, unapologetic, and unsafe comedy. Come on out, you're going to get the real deal. It's as simple as that.
Andrew Schulz performs at The Nasty Show from July 17th-27th at MTELUS. He will be sharing the stage with Bonnie McFarlane, Jessimae Peluso, Chris "Comedian CP" Powell, Big Jay Oakerson and host Bobby Lee. You can also catch Schulz July 25th and 27th at Katacombes performing Inside Jokes and Unsafe Sets, respectively. Tickets are on sale now at hahaha.com. Don't miss it!
