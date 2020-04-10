Entertainment: Sony Home Entertainment team officially launched the Sony Pictures’ Kids Zone YouTube channel

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) recently announced the launch of their new YouTube Channel, Sony Pictures’ Kids Zone, providing parents and kids with a one-stop central destination for interactive fun, physical movement, learning, and hands-on activities.
Sony Pictures’ Kids Zone is curated with a wide range of activities that will support families coping with school closures, new work-from-home routines and social distancing, a press release disclosed.
“A significant portion of Sony Pictures’ workforce is made up of working parents. The idea of Sony Pictures’ Kids Zone was born from parents on our own team adjusting to working from home and managing home schooling,” says Lexine Wong, Senior Executive Vice President of Worldwide Marketing. “We are proud to offer this resource to help families navigate these new and challenging circumstances, while hopefully having a little fun in the process.”
Sony Pictures’ Kids Zone will feature content from their partners at Sony Pictures Animation as well as SPE’s catalog of live action favorites. Content from movies will include PETER RABBIT™, The Angry Birds Movie series, the Hotel Transylvania series, Center Stage: On Pointe, the Swan Princess series and more. Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be new content from artistic crafts to yummy treats, DIY projects, scientific experiments, energetic dance-alongs, karaoke sing-alongs, a “just for laughs” section and more.
