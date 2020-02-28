Entertainment: Son Of A Trickster, part of CBC Reads

Son of a Trickster by Eden Robinson is a page-turner that I simply couldn’t put down. It’s a coming-of-age fantasy novel with a mixture of sarcasm and dry wit that had me instantly charmed by the main character, Jared Martin. Sixteen-year-old Martin’s life is far from easy, as drugs and alcohol run too freely in the house he shares with his mother and stepfather. His own maternal grandmother disowns him claiming that he is half human.
Even though this is a fantasy novel that deals with magic, Robinson manages to touch on many important issues that currently make up our Canadian landscape. Poverty, drugs, alcohol and Indigenous beliefs are all woven together to set the book’s tone for our lovable protagonist.
Trickster is book one of a trilogy. Book two, Trickster Drift, is available now at most book retailers.
Of the three Canada Reads books that I have read so far, Son of a Trickster is certainly my favourite. It’s a good, fast, casual read that, at times, had me laughing out loud. In terms of the theme of our competition, I am not sure that it should be crowned the title of “the one book all Canadians should read”. With that said, it will definitely be amongst the titles that I highly recommend the next time someone asks me for a book recommendation.
My rating: 4 out 5 stars
Up next: Radicalized by Cory Doctorow
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.