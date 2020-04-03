Entertainment: Schitt’s Creek launches GoFundMe for hunger relief amidst oandemic

According to a recent press release, the cast of award-winning Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek has launched a GoFundMe to ensure vulnerable Canadians are still receiving vital food support amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.
The cast will be going live on Instagram daily to entertain their followers and raise awareness for Food Banks Canada and Feeding America.
With growing food insecurity across the nation, food banks are in dire need of support to continue their critical work. All funds raised will go to GoFundMe.org a 501c3 non-profit organization, EIN # 81-2279757, registered in the United States) and will be evenly distributed between Food Banks Canada and Feeding America.
Here is a centralized hub identifying verified fundraisers for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.