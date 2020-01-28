Entertainment: Osheaga unveils its 2020 lineup

According to a press release, Bell Alt TV will present OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival, in collaboration with Coors Light, from July 31 to August 2 at Parc Jean Drapeau in Montreal. To celebrate 15 years of Canada’s premiere music and arts festival, OSHEAGA has put together an unbelievable lineup sure to please music fans of all stripes who have come to expect only the best from their festival experience.
Headliners include the Foo Fighters, Lizzo, and Kendrick Lamar.
With over 100 acts booked to play in a beautiful setting (on an island in the middle of the St Lawrence River, overlooking the spectacular Montreal skyline), the festival offers exciting music, delectable food, delicious drinks, inspired visual arts, and a safe and eco-friendly environment within walking distance from one of the most culturally rich cities in the world.
Last year, the festival returned to its original, newly renovated site to the delight of fans who were quick to remark positively on the return of the iconic side-by-side main stages, activities, spectacular art installations and assorted culinary options.
