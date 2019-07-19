Entertainment: Nothing is taboo at The Nasty Show

Sex, drugs, rape, abortion; nothing is taboo at The Nasty Show. The 37th edition of the Just for Laughs comedy festival is well underway and the most popular show of the fest is back and ready to offend. Host Bobby Lee and company bring the dirty thoughts in your head to the stage and make you question your morals.
This year’s show has an exceptional roster of nasty and hilarious talent. Hosted by Mad TV's Bobby Lee, this is the comedian's first time in Montreal and performing at JFL (!!!!); how is that even possible? Speaking to Lee before the show he said how emotional it was for him to finally be performing at the fest and loves Montreal so far. Don't let Bonnie MacFarlane's innocent looks fool you. The Canadian-American comedienne riffed on everything from being a feminist, a vegan and touched on abortion. Chris "Comedian CP" Powell is a solid storyteller talking about how Adam and Eve came to be. Big Jay Oakerson is your dose of a laid-back comic that doesn't care what you think. Big Jay is a great crowd-worker and knows who to pick on.
The real MVP's of this show are Jessimae Peluso and New Yorker Andrew Schulz. Peluso literally moves all over the stage and makes it her own. Her dirty and honest comedy is rare and so damn funny. Schulz is one of the biggest names in comedy right now and rightfully so. For 12-minutes he had the crowd in the palm of his hand, talking about everything nasty and topics so daring it'll make your grandmother roll over in her grave. Schulz is the next best thing in comedy. Be sure to check out The Nasty Show running until July 27th at MTELUS. Tickets are almost sold out, so buy them now hahaha.com.
Gianni Fiasche lives and breathes all that is entertainment. Since a very young age he has been a film and music enthusiast. Gianni watches and reviews over 200 films a year, attends hundreds of concerts, and loves listening to old and new music. When he isn’t doing these activities, you’ll find him spending quality time with family and friends. You can follow him on Instagram as @snobreviews.
