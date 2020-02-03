Entertainment: Montreal company PixMob and their big creation for Super Bowl

Having recently received the first ever sustainability award at Live Design International 2019, Montreal company PixMob continues their quest to eradicate single-use plastics at Super Bowl, where they debuted their brand new recycled plastic bands, an industry first.
PixMob is the company behind numerous high-end collaborations, such as Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour (2015), Shawn Mendes: The Tour (2019), Ariana Grande Sweetener Tour (2019), and over a hundred NHL and NBA games
The LDI Sustainability Award celebrated the success of the program, which grew in the percentage of wristbands returned from 20% to 60%, and allowed PixMob to refurbish over 1 million wearables between 2018 and 2019.
Meanwhile, PixMob have developed the X2R wristband, which uses the same technology as their most popular wristband, the X2, but utilizes a band made of recycled material. This is a first in the industry.
PixMob are developing new products and processes to continue to reduce their carbon footprint. In 2018, PixMob released new groundbreaking technology: the Moving Head and Portable Transmitter. These videos explain both products and show the innovations: Moving Head and Portable Transmitter. Neither transmitter exists anywhere else. They are PixMob proprietary technology and really sets them apart from the pack. For Super Bowl, 65,000 people experienced a PixMob show that was crafted, designed and tailored specifically for this show by PixMob lighting designers.
