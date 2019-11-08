Entertainment: Kingsdale Academy's Craft Fair on November 30th

Want a fun way to kick of your holiday shopping season? Then be sure to stop by the Kingsdale Academy Craft Fair, taking place on Saturday, November 30th starting at 10am. Find beautiful homemade gifts and crafts, indulge in some holiday treats, and get a free picture with the big man himself: Santa Claus! There will also be raffles and great prizes.
Support local artisans and vendors, as well as Kingsdale Academy in Pierrefonds.
