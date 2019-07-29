Hi there, Travel Mongers,
You are probably wondering why you are reading about Heavy Montreal in this Travel Trends blog. Well, funny you should ask... indulge me for a moment:
You see, I’ve travelled extensively and have experienced tons of awesomeness in my travels, with the pleasure of sharing and maybe educating you all… However, I realized I don’t really talk/share about my AWESOME city of Montreal!!! Truth be told, I kind of fell into the "taking things for granted" trap. So, for the past few years, I've made a conscious effort to try and attend as many outdoor events/festivals as possible, for the simple reason of SHOWCASING my CITY as a ECLECTICALLY AWESOME TRAVEL TREND DESTINATION (hope you now see where I’m going with this).
Montreal has become a festival destination all year round. It started with summer season and then it flourished into THE PLACE TO COME for festivals all year round. In my book, we are TRAILBLAZERS - the festivals are one of the many reasons everyone comes to YUL.
Ok, so back to my HEAVY MONTREAL experience: All I can say is WOWOWOWOW LOVED LOVED it!!!
I know, I know... friends and family were giving me funny looks when I mentioned I was attending HEAVY MONTREAL. Yes, I enjoy "that music" too - I enjoy and love all kinds of music. DUHHH. All in all, folks, it’s just like any other festival you will attend, with it’s own WONDERFUL VIBE. You feel and see kindred spirits all over the festival grounds and can’t help but immerse yourself in the uber-coolness of the event, which has the friendliest, happiest folks around.
I HIGHLY, HIGHLY recommend this festival.
Here is a link for more info.
Here is the link to the line up this year.
ROCK ON Travel Mongers!
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
