Entertainment: “Happiness Begins” in Montreal: Jonas Brothers Concert Review

The Bell Centre was “Burnin’ Up” on Wednesday evening as the Jonas Brothers took the stage for their Happiness Begins tour.
First, Jordan McGraw opened the show performing a few of his most popular tracks, including “Flexible.” Once his set was over, he took the time to have free Meet and Greet inside the Bell Centre.
The second opening act, Bebe Rexha, sang her greatest hits such as “Meant to Be” and “I’m a Mess.” She also sang some collaboration songs like Eminem's "The Monster," and The Chainsmokers' "Call You Mine." Getting the audience engaged, she picked someone from the crowd to join her on stage, and let’s just say, he absolutely killed it. This selected fan wowed both the audience and Bebe Rexha with his incredible dance moves and passion on stage. Impressed by his dancing, Rehxa expressed that although she invites a member from the audience onto the stage at every show, she “never saw anything like Montreal.”
Finally, it was the moment everyone had been waiting for: the Jonas Brothers made their appearance. This concert was different from past ones; it was emotional and nostalgic. 10 years ago, the brothers decided to split in order to pursue their independent careers. Nick Jonas become a solo artist releasing successful music such as his song “Jealous;” Joe Jonas worked on music with DNCE, releasing popular songs like “Cake by the Ocean,” and Kevin Jonas focused on his family and became a father. That said, this was their first Montreal show since reuniting as a band. In other words, the audience was filled with young adults who were taken back to their childhood as they watched their favorite childhood boy band perform; it was a moment many never foresaw happening again.
They kicked off their act with “Rollercoaster,” a song from their current album “Happiness Begins.” Then, they followed with their 2007 hit, “S.O.S.” The concert proceeded with the perfect mix of new songs from their “Happiness Begins” album and old songs from their previous four albums, including a medley of old school jams. They even sang “I Gotta Find You,” their greatest hit from Disney’s “Camp Rock.”
They ended the show hot - literally. Fire shot out from the stage as the brothers sang their final two songs: “Burnin’ Up,” an old favorite, and “Sucker,” the song that kickstarted their comeback.
By the end of the concert, the Bell Centre was filled with thankful and happy fans whose only hope is that the brothers continue to release music and return to grace Montreal with their sound in the near future!
