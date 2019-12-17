Entertainment: Gifts that give back

The best gifts are the ones that give back: the ones that are bigger than us.
Since the Holidays are all about giving, we should all consider using our dollar to gift further and beyond by purchasing presents that help a greater humanity.
Here are five gift ideas that give back a greater cause or charity:
- Carley’s Angels Foundation - Jewelry
The Carley’s Angels Foundation sells beautiful necklaces, bracelets, rings and other accessories that are hand stamped with the phrase: “always smile,” a constant reminder to find the good in any situation. More notably, gifting a Carley’s Angels jewelry piece will positively impact the life of a sick kid as all proceeds go to their mission of uniting traditional and holistic cancer care in hospitals.
https://carleysangels.ca/shop/
- World Wildlife Foundation - Stuffed Animal
This is the perfect gift for any animal lover, no matter the age! By symbolically adopting one of the 30 endangered species, you are helping the WWF conserve the planet and its wildlife as all the net-proceeds go to the foundation.
https://shop.wwf.ca/collections/adoptions?gclid=Cj0KCQiArdLvBRCrARIsAGhB_szbEvikNxT1bDCG0dPI8iyR-gaEr8_vrWkWKewSswxhYpRjHebdBX0aAuliEALw_wcB#all
- Love your Melon - Beanie
It’s Montreal - everyone needs a stylish tuque to keep warm in the Winter! This organization gives 50% of their profits to “fight against pediatric cancer, create therapeutic experiences, and fund programming initiatives for children and families battling cancer.”
https://loveyourmelon.com/collections/beanies
- Starling Project - Candles
These hand poured, soy wax and essential oil infused candles will “light up” both the life of the receiver and the lives of those in impoverished countries. The purchase of every candles helps the Starling Project provide sustainable solar energy in countries like Rwanda and Chad.
https://starlingproject.org/shop-starling-project-candles-give-back/
- Two Blind Brothers - Mystery Product
This unique charity makes you go “blind shopping.” The products are a mystery as they have no title, description or image; they only have a price. Though, whatever the gift may be, the Two Blind Brothers ensure that 100% of the proceeds go to finding a cure for blindness.
Although many other options exist, these are my personal favorite “gifts that give back.”
If you’re considering any of these gifting ideas, recognize that twice the joy will be added with every purchase. Twice the joy. So, everyone wins!
Happy gifting!
- Melissa xo
My name is Melissa Migueis and I am a student at Dawson College in the profile Cinema-Communications. I love to lead a healthy lifestyle by eating clean, being active and keeping a healthy mindset! Oh, and you can always find me somewhere in nature!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.