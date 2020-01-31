Entertainment: Former Montreal Filmmaker Robert Lang's new documentary investigates urban wildlife

Filmmaker Robert Lang, who is from Montreal, is involved in the new doc Nature's Cleanup Crew, premiering on The Nature of Things on Friday, January 31st at 9pm on CBC and the free CBC Gem streaming service.
Nature's Cleanup Crew examines the often reviled, unsung heroes in urban centres that recycle the garbage we leave behind. Filmed in Canada, the United States, Germany, Bulgaria and Ethiopia, the one-hour documentary takes a closeup look at opossums, foxes, vultures and pavement ants – scavengers that discreetly and efficiently eliminate the waste generated in our cities.
Nature's Cleanup Crew debunks the myths, and explores the behaviour and benefits urban wildlife provides. These antiheroes are only too eager to take on a foe that overwhelms us; the massive piles of garbage our society generates every day.
Nature's Cleanup Crew is produced by award-winning filmmaker Robert Lang (The Shadow of Gold, Champions vs Legends, The Equalizer, Canadian Screen Award-winning series Museum Secrets) for Kensington Communications in association with CBC. Allen Booth (The Shadow of Gold, Canadian Screen Award-winning Museum Secrets) originated the idea for the documentary and is writer and researcher. Robin Bicknell (Canadian Screen Award-winning Ice Bridge and Black Watch Snipers) is director, with additional direction by Lang.
Lang offered the following insight into his latest project as well as what he learned along the way:
"As cities grow and encroach on natural habitats, and climate change wreaks havoc on the environment, wildlife is becoming more urbanized in Canada and around the world. Many species will not survive the onslaught, but some will, while others will not only survive, but thrive in spaces humans inhabit."
"Many city dwellers have an us vs. them mentality. They feel cities were built by and for humans. They consider urban wildlife intruders as well as pests, sometimes dangerous, and carriers of disease, but these are misconceptions. These creatures provide an essential ecosystem service by consuming food that wasteful humans throw away. What we call garbage, they call dinner. They really are nature's cleanup crew."
"The documentary examines some of nature's antiheroes. This includes Virginia opossums, relative newcomers to Southern Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, driven north because of climate change. It also includes foxes, vultures and pavement ants. They have all adapted to and thrive in their urban environments."
"We reached out to the world's pre-eminent experts for each species that we studied. These experts were instrumental in helping us craft, research and film the documentary."
"Opossums are relatively new to Canada, having migrated from the Southern States because of climate change. They are unusual looking animals about the size of a small raccoon with a rat-like tail, mouse-like ears and a mouth full of teeth. They can look scary and are often feared. That’s the biggest misconception. They are, in reality, the most gentle of creatures, without any real defence against predators. They will not bite humans or pets and will fall over and faint at the slightest provocation (what people have termed “playing possum”). In addition to consuming our food waste, they are known to eat ticks. A sizeable proportion of ticks carry Lyme Disease, which causes severe pain in humans and is difficult to treat. Research suggests an opossum can eat thousands of ticks a week."
"Pavement ants are uniquely adapted to many cities around the world. In the documentary, we visit New York City where researchers have discovered the species can clean up more food waste than dreaded disease-carrying rats. It is estimated that in Manhattan alone, there are 2,000 ants for every human and that on Broadway alone they consume the equivalent of 250,000 donuts per year. Ants are often mistakenly viewed as a pest that transmits disease. But, they don't carry anything that can make us sick as they are distant from humans evolutionarily. They are amazing members of nature's cleanup crew. They provide an essential service, quietly and efficiently eliminating bits of food messy humans drop on sidewalks and in public spaces."
"In Berlin, we discovered that foxes have adapted to their urban environment as the city encroaches on their natural woodland habitat. Some Berliners fear them because hundreds of years ago, they were carriers of disease. Those diseases no longer exist today. The fox population eats enough waste to divert at least thirty truckloads from landfill and at the same time, they reduce pest species such as proliferating rabbits and disease-carrying rats."
"We travelled to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia where vultures fly miles around the bustling city looking to feed on carrion – bones, rotted flesh, blood and feces – at the city's various abattoirs (slaughterhouses). People at these abattoirs rely on vultures to feed on the food waste generated, and quickly and efficiently clean it up – a win-win situation for all. It's a system that's been in place for hundreds if not thousands of years. Vultures also have the unique ability to consume and eradicate pathogens and disease from the dead flesh they consume. This is an essential service that protects all species in the ecosystem. No other species on earth has this ability. But, vultures are an endangered species, and if they disappear, the impact will be dramatic."
After watching Nature's Cleanup Crew, we hope city dwellers will develop a healthy respect for the wildlife living among us.
