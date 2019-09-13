Entertainment: Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth invites Downton Abbey fans to enjoy a special tea or cocktail

As the official hotel partners for Downton Abbey: The Movie, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, in connection with the Fairmont Loves Film campaign, are holding special themed events to promote the movie release on September 20th, according to a media release. Followers of the beloved British drama no longer have to cross the pond to live like the Crawley family.
In Montreal, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth is planning two activities inspired by the series. From September 20-22 and September 26-29 inclusively, fans are invited to enjoy Afternoon Tea in the style of the Lords and Ladies of Downton Abbey. Rosélys chefs will be preparing a special menu of delicious savoury and sweet bites, fingers sandwiches and the finest British teas. Guests can wear their fanciest hat and pearls to experience a magnificent turn-of-the-century experience in the elegant Rosélys’ setting. One glass of bubbly will be offered upon presentation of tickets of Downton Abbey: The Movie.
Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at 514-954-2261, or, for more information, visit the website.
As well, on September 24th from 7:30-10pm, Downton Abbey fans are invited to Nacarat Bar for a fun Quiz Night. Montrealers can dress up and put their period drama smarts to the test while enjoying thematic libations and bites inspired from the series. They can show how well they know Downton Abbey’s many plot twists, characters, technical details and story lines relating to Canada and they could win exciting prizes including a night in the John Lennon and Yoko Ono Suite. Prizes for highest score, best costume, best team name and more will be awarded. Complimentary entry but please register to participate.
