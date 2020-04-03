Entertainment: Disney and Pixar's Onward to arrive early on Disney+ in Canada

The Walt Disney Studios recently announced that Disney and Pixar’s Onward will be available on Disney+ starting today in Canada.
The film premiered in theatres across Canada on March 5th and with cinemas currently impacted by closures due to the global health crisis, Disney will debut the film on Disney+ earlier than expected. The film earned rave reviews from audiences, including a 95% Verified Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. It is also currently available to own on digital platforms for $24.99 CAD.
“While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” said Dan Scanlon, Director of Onward, in a media release) and Kori Rae (Producer of Onward).
In Onward, teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) get an unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late dad, embarking on an extraordinary quest aboard Barley’s epic van Guinevere. Like any good quest, their journey is filled with magic spells, cryptic maps, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries. But when the boys’ fearless mom Laurel (voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus) realizes her sons are missing, she teams up with a part-lion, part-bat, part-scorpion, former warrior – aka The Manticore (voice of Octavia Spencer) – and heads off to find them. Perilous curses aside, this one magical day could mean more than any of them ever dreamed.
