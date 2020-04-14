Entertainment: Corus Entertainment brings Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate special to Canada, across multiple networks April 15th

Sesame Workshop announced today Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate, a special to help kids and families around the world feel connected in this time of uncertainty.
The half-hour special will air on Corus Entertainment's Global, TELETOON, YTV, Cartoon Network, and Treehouse in Canada on April 15th at 4pm.
Featuring everyone’s favourite Sesame Street friends and celebrity guests Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anne Hathaway, and Tracee Ellis Ross, the special follows Elmo, Grover, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, as they find new ways to play and learn together. Celebrating everything from the everyday heroes like EMTs and doctors who are helping families through the health crisis, to the simple pleasures of baking cookies at home, the playdate takes the form of a cozy video conference that will feel very familiar to today’s viewers. Celebrities and Sesame Street friends will sing songs, play games, and take silly dance breaks. Kids will love getting a visit from their Sesame Street friends, and caregivers will appreciate how the special models playful learning opportunities that they can use at home.
Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate will also be available Live and On Demand on the new Global TV App and STACKTV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.