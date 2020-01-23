Entertainment: Check out the Ciné Gael Montréal Irish Film Series 2020

Ciné Gael Montréal is a non-profit organization that is funded by the St. Patrick's Society of Montréal and various sponsors. Their committee is made up of volunteers from the Montréal Irish community. Ciné Gael Montréal organizes the largest annual Irish film series in North America. The series is held each spring at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, with the collaboration of Concordia's School of Canadian Irish Studies.
A typical evening includes a guest speaker and feature film, held at Concordia University's de Sève Cinema. Over the years they've also held many special events to mark film premieres and highlight Irish film talent.
For more information on this year's line-up, visit their website.
