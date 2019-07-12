Entertainment: CBC’S Family Feud Canada kicks off nationwide search for Canadian families to compete this fall

According to a recent press release, applications are now open for Canadian families hoping to compete in the first season of FAMILY FEUD CANADA, the new CBC game show hosted by actor and stand-up comedian Gerry Dee based on the iconic international format.
FAMILY FEUD CANADA will be taped in front of a studio audience at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre and will premiere this fall on CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service. Families can apply now at cbc.ca/familyfeud.
Interested families of five who reside permanently in Canada can apply online by submitting a 3-5 minute video. Successful families will then be invited to audition in-person in a city nearby where producers will be looking for families who are enthusiastic to play the game. All participants must be 18 years or older as of Sept. 1, 2019. Applications, eligibility, and frequently asked questions can be found at cbc.ca/familyfeud.
Each episode of FAMILY FEUD CANADA on CBC will feature two Canadian families competing head-to-head by guessing the most popular answers to fun, family-friendly survey questions based on responses from a sample of Canadians.
Family Feud is one of television's longest-running and top-rated game shows watched by audiences around the world. First introduced in the U.S. in 1976, the much-loved game show has been picked up in 71 international markets to date including the United Kingdom, Australia, France, India, Indonesia, and the United States.
