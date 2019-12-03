Entertainment: Burning Vision by the National Theatre School of Canada opens December 9th

From December 9-14, the graduating class of 2020 in Acting, Production Design and Technical Arts, and Set and Costume Design presents Burning Vision by métis playwright Marie Clements, directed by Mike Payette in the Ludger-Duvernay Theatre at the Monument-National (1182 St Laurent Blvd). This work traces the journey of uranium from the mines of the Northwest Territories, through Ontario's refineries, to the Manhattan Project lab in New Mexico and finally in the form of the atomic bomb that struck Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. In doing so, it draws a parallel with the harmful effects of uranium on human lives, even before the bombs were created.
This piece draws attention to important indigenous issues and two of the cast members are indigenous students. Wahsontí:io Kirby is a Kanien’kehà:ka artist from the Mohawk Nation of Kahnawà:ke and Todd Houseman is a Nehiyo (Cree) actor, improviser, and writer from Edmonton Alberta (Amiskwaci).
Tickets are available through the Box Office of the Monument-National.
This will be the last Pay what you think show of the year. The spring programming will be announced in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.