Entertainment: Bryan Adams brings ultimate love to Montreal

Not many artists can play the same city twice in one year to sellout crowds, but Bryan Adams can. The 59-year-old Canadian rocker performed at the Bell Centre Tuesday night as part of the Montreal Jazz Festival’s 40th anniversary. The seemingly ageless Canadian icon delivered hit after hit for two and a half hours. Adams’ voice gets better with age; his signature rasp and growl echoed all the way to the rafters.
If you were at the Bryan Adams show back in January 2019, his revisit to la belle province was almost similar. The show kicked off with a rocking “Ultimate Love” off his 2017 compilation album, and his 1991 hit “Can’t Stop This Thing We Started” followed right after. “Heaven” brought the first sing-a-long of the night. Montreal sounded better than ever taking over the entire first verse of the classic and lighting up the arena with cell phones. “I love it when you sing," Adams exclaimed with a huge smile on his face. For “It’s Only Love”, the singer teased that Tina Turner was in the building, and long-time guitarist Keith Scott shredded on an extended solo to roaring applause. The backbone of the Bryan Adams band is nothing short of amazing. With Scott on lead guitar, Mickey Curry on drums, Gary Breit on keys and Solomon Walker on bass, his band is so tight. “Summer of ‘69” followed not long after with a mid-set appearance and the arena erupting into joy - a definite highlight of the evening. Adams sang the French version of “Here I Am” from the 2002 film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron - a Montreal crowd will always eat up an artist singing in French.
Adams kept bringing the hits with his massive 1991 single “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You”, “Back to You” with a lovely, impromptu snippet of George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord”, and the arena rocking “Somebody”. The show took an interesting turn when the Adams starting taking requests from the audience. Deep cuts like “Take Me Back” from the 1983 album Cuts Like a Knife was played, “One Night Love Affair”, the stomping “Kids Wanna Rock” and the beautiful “Please Forgive Me” followed. “Cuts Like a Knife” brought the crowd back on their feet and belting out the “na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na” part of the song. “Where’s that Montreal spirit?" Adams growled for the crowd to sing louder. They listened. The encore saw the band performing an earth-shattering cover of The Crickets’ “I Fought the Law” and another French track entitled “Je reviendra vers toi” from the animated film Spirit. “I’ve always had great times in Montreal," the singer expressed. “I remember performing in a Pointe-Claire bar with 10 people in it, and now look: 15,000 of you showed up! Never give up on your dreams," he said to a rousing applause. “This is the oldest song in the set, I wrote this when I was 18,” he said before launching into “Straight from the Heart”. The set closed with a magical rendition of “All for Love” with the Bell Centre arena being lit up by cell phones and a massive sing-a-long. Bryan Adams’ message is about finding the ultimate love... and he’s found it.
Gianni Fiasche lives and breathes all that is entertainment. Since a very young age he has been a film and music enthusiast. Gianni watches and reviews over 200 films a year, attends hundreds of concerts, and loves listening to old and new music. When he isn’t doing these activities, you’ll find him spending quality time with family and friends. You can follow him on Instagram as @snobreviews.
